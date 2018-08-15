PBL JH softball 'B' team turns triple play, wins 6-1 over Champaign Edison

CHAMPAIGN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "B" team won 6-1 Wednesday over Edison.

In the bottom of the second inning of the two-inning game, PBL turned a 1-3-6 triple play.

The play started when Emily Robidoux -- who pitched both innings for the Panthers -- caught a line drive. Robidoux threw to Mya Olivares at first base for hte second out before Olivares tossed the ball to Aubree Gooden at second base.

Olivares also hit 1-for-1 with two RBIs while Leah Eyre doubled and drove in a run and Jordyn Goss had an RBI as well.

The "A" team lost 12-2 to Edison as Losa Suaava tripled while Averi Garrett and Morgan Uden each drove in a run.

"A" game

Edison 12, PBL 2

PBL 002 000 -- 2 3 1

EDI 333 201 -- 12 5 0

PBL pitching -- Stack, Suhl (4).

PBL hitting -- Morgan Uden 0-2, RBI, BB. Averi Garrett 1-2, RBI, BB. Losa Suaava 1-2, 3B, BB. Kamryn Suhl 0-1, BB. Emily Robidoux 0-1, BB. Kendyl Enghausen 1-3. Bailey Luebchow 0-1, R, BB, HBP. Bailey Bruns 0-0, R, 2 BB.

"B" game

PBL 6, Edison 1

PBL 06 -- 6 3 1

EDI 01 -- 1 2 0

W -- Emily Robidoux.

PBL -- Leah Eyre 1-1, 2B, R, RBI. Mya Olivares 1-1, R, 2 RBIs. Jordyn Goss 1-2, R, RBI. Brooke Kleinert 0-0, 2 BB. Karlee Welp 0-1, BB. Bailey Luebchow 0-1, BB. Aubree Gooden 0-0, R, BB. Carley Fauser 0-0, R, BB. Madi Kaiser 0-0, R, BB.