PBL JH softball 'B' team turns triple play, wins 6-1 over Champaign Edison

Wed, 08/15/2018 - 10:02pm | The Ford County Record
CHAMPAIGN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "B" team won 6-1 Wednesday over Edison.
 
In the bottom of the second inning of the two-inning game, PBL turned a 1-3-6 triple play. 
 
The play started when Emily Robidoux -- who pitched both innings for the Panthers -- caught a line drive. Robidoux threw to Mya Olivares at first base for hte second out before Olivares tossed the ball to Aubree Gooden at second base. 
 
Olivares also hit 1-for-1 with two RBIs while Leah Eyre doubled and drove in a run and Jordyn Goss had an RBI as well.
 
The "A" team lost 12-2 to Edison as Losa Suaava tripled while Averi Garrett and Morgan Uden each drove in a run.
 
"A" game 
Edison 12, PBL 2
PBL 002   000   --  2   3  1
EDI 333   201   -- 12  5  0
PBL pitching -- Stack, Suhl (4).
PBL hitting -- Morgan Uden 0-2, RBI, BB. Averi Garrett 1-2, RBI, BB. Losa Suaava 1-2, 3B, BB. Kamryn Suhl 0-1, BB. Emily Robidoux 0-1, BB. Kendyl Enghausen 1-3. Bailey Luebchow 0-1, R, BB, HBP. Bailey Bruns 0-0, R, 2 BB.
"B" game
PBL 6, Edison 1
PBL 06   -- 6   3   1
EDI 01   -- 1   2   0
W -- Emily Robidoux.
PBL -- Leah Eyre 1-1, 2B, R, RBI. Mya Olivares 1-1, R, 2 RBIs. Jordyn Goss 1-2, R, RBI. Brooke Kleinert 0-0, 2 BB. Karlee Welp 0-1, BB. Bailey Luebchow 0-1, BB. Aubree Gooden 0-0, R, BB. Carley Fauser 0-0, R, BB. Madi Kaiser 0-0, R, BB. 
