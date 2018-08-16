Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Golf

Career-low scores propel GCMS boys golf to win over Bismarck-Henning

Thu, 08/16/2018 - 9:54pm | The News-Gazette
cole maxey 8-16-18
Photo by: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Cole Maxey hits his ball off a bunker during Thursday’s meet against Bismarck-Henning.
  • Image
    connor birky 8-16-18
At Gibson City. Several career lows for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley golfers turned into a school-record team performance, as the Falcons carded 154 over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s 191 to improve to 5-0 on the year. A third straight day of success for senior Connor Birky ended with a career-low 2-under 34. Other personal lows included 39s from both senior Matt Hunt and sophomore Braden Roesch, a 42 from freshman Connor Engel in his varsity debut and a 43 from junior Bryce Boundy. Junior Kevin Clapp and sophomore Isaiah Lusk each carded 41s to lead the Blue Devils.
 
THURSDAY
BOYS
At Railside
Par 36
GCMS 154, B-H 192
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
1. Birky (GCMS) 34; 2. Hunt (GCMS) 39; 3. Roesch (GCMS) 39; 4. Clapp (B-H) 41; 4. Lusk (B-H) 41.
  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
Categories (3):Prep Sports, Boys' Golf, Sports

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.