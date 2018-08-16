Career-low scores propel GCMS boys golf to win over Bismarck-Henning

At Gibson City. Several career lows for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley golfers turned into a school-record team performance, as the Falcons carded 154 over Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin’s 191 to improve to 5-0 on the year. A third straight day of success for senior Connor Birky ended with a career-low 2-under 34. Other personal lows included 39s from both senior Matt Hunt and sophomore Braden Roesch, a 42 from freshman Connor Engel in his varsity debut and a 43 from junior Bryce Boundy. Junior Kevin Clapp and sophomore Isaiah Lusk each carded 41s to lead the Blue Devils.

THURSDAY

BOYS

At Railside

Par 36

GCMS 154, B-H 192

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS

1. Birky (GCMS) 34; 2. Hunt (GCMS) 39; 3. Roesch (GCMS) 39; 4. Clapp (B-H) 41; 4. Lusk (B-H) 41.