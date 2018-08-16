Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Volleyball

Shelly's Daycare wins Paxton Park District Women's Sand Volleyball League title

Thu, 08/16/2018 - 1:36pm | The Ford County Record
Members of the Shelly's Daycare squad are pictured after winning the Paxton Park District's Women's Sand Volleyball League, from left: Shelley, Lindauer, Sierra Guillaume, Lacey Smith, Kaitlyn Weber, Andi Staton, Jaleigh Foster and Jaime Smith. Not pictured are Victoria Guillaume and Erin Lemley.
PAXTON -- The Paxton Park District Women’s Sand Volleyball season wrapped up Tuesday, Aug. 14.  
 
The quarterfinals of the loser’s bracket saw No. 3 seeded Defib Divas defeat No. 4 Seggebruch Agency Smashers 25-21, 25-17 while the other match featured No. 6 Animal Clinic of Paxton besting No. 5 Dinks & Drinks 23-25, 26-24, 15-7. Defib Divas then continued their advancement with a victory over Animal Clinic 25-19, 25-27, 15-7. 
 
In the winner’s bracket, No. 1 Shelly’s Daycare matched up with No. 2 Monical’s, two teams who split their two matches during the regular season. Shelly’s Daycare emerged victorious in a hard-fought match 25-23, 28-26, earning a trip to the championship match.
 
Monical’s hoped to earn a rematch, but needed to defeat Defib Divas. The Divas had other plans, however, and pulled the upset, winning 25-22, 25-20.
 
In the championship, a tiring Defib Divas, playing their fourth match of the night, was no match for Shelly’s Daycare. With a 25-7, 25-19 victory, Shelly’s Daycare won its second consecutive Women’s Sand Volleyball title and finished its season with a record of 12-2. 
 
The Paxton Park District holds a Women’s Winter League running early December through early March. Matches are all played on Thursday evenings. More details will become available towards the fall, and can be seen at www.paxtonparkdistrict.com.
