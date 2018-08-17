Bennett Marking wins Paxton Park District Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament title

Members of the Bennett Marking team pose for photo after winning the Paxton Park District Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament championship on Thursday BACK ROW: From left: Adam Johnson, Jay Bennett, Jeremy Johnson, Chris Johnson. FRONT ROW: Team mascot Avery Johnson. NOT PICTURED: Lauren Burton.

PAXTON -- Bennett Marking took home the Paxton Park District Co-Ed Sand Volleyball Tournament Championship on Thursday with a defeat of Mudflaps & Moobies.

Playing shorthanded, Bennett Marking dropped the first set 25-16, only to regroup and take the second set 25-18, setting up a winner-take-all race to 15 in the third set. In a back-and-forth battle, with each team having multiple chances to close out the match, Bennett Marking came through in the end to win the decisive set 19-17.

Bennett finished the season with record of 11-1. Runner’s-up Mudflaps finished 8-4.

Earlier in the evening, in the loser’s bracket of the double-elimination tournament, Ball Busters defeated Monical’s Pizza of Paxton 25-21, 25-11. Mudflaps & Moobies then booked their championship showdown with a 25-11, 25-12 win over Ball Busters.

Members of Mudflaps & Moobies included Quentin Hatfill, Kelly Lonergan, Brock Niebuhr, Wendy Niebuhr, Tom Rubarts, Lauren Rubarts, and Tyler Rubarts.