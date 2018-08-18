GCMS girls golf places seventh at Lady Raider Best Ball Invite

BLOOMINGTON — The Falcons shot a 179 in the 11-team invite while Normal U-High won the meet with a score of 140.
Shannon Spangler/Megan Moody led the way for GCMS by shooting an 84.
GIRLS’ SUMMARY
Lady Raider Best Ball Invite
At Highland Park, Bloomington
Par 72
TEAM SCORES
1. Normal U-High 140; 2. Bloomington Central Catholic 148; 3. Normal Community 152; 4. St. Thomas More 155; 5. Mattoon 158; 6. Champaign Central 165; 7. GCMS 179; 8. Bloomington 189; 9. Normal West 195; 10. Mount Zion 200; 11. Dunlap 205
TOP TEN RESULTS
1. Wolf/Butler (MATT) 63; 2. Murphy/Onsrud (NUH) 66; 3. Steinman/Hundman (BCC) 71; 4. Bowie/Erhard (STM) 72; 5. Enchelmayer/Biggs 73; 6. Spinks/Mapugay (NUH) 74; 7. Winterland/Spinks (Cornerstone) 74; 8. Glazebrook/Clark (BCC) 77; 9. Gravelle/Gray (NC) 79; 10. McCoy/Henness (CENTRAL) 81
OTHER AREA RESULTS
CENTRAL — D. Fuentes/Francis 84; E. Fuentes/Atkinson 106
GCMS — Spangler/Moody 84; Kamman/Parsons 95; Johnson/Funk 116
STM — Miller/M. Kirby 83; M. Kirby/To 84
Comments
Comments for this post are inactive.