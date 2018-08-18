GCMS girls golf places seventh at Lady Raider Best Ball Invite

BLOOMINGTON — The Falcons shot a 179 in the 11-team invite while Normal U-High won the meet with a score of 140.

Shannon Spangler/Megan Moody led the way for GCMS by shooting an 84.



GIRLS’ SUMMARY

Lady Raider Best Ball Invite

At Highland Park, Bloomington

Par 72

TEAM SCORES

1. Normal U-High 140; 2. Bloomington Central Catholic 148; 3. Normal Community 152; 4. St. Thomas More 155; 5. Mattoon 158; 6. Champaign Central 165; 7. GCMS 179; 8. Bloomington 189; 9. Normal West 195; 10. Mount Zion 200; 11. Dunlap 205

TOP TEN RESULTS

1. Wolf/Butler (MATT) 63; 2. Murphy/Onsrud (NUH) 66; 3. Steinman/Hundman (BCC) 71; 4. Bowie/Erhard (STM) 72; 5. Enchelmayer/Biggs 73; 6. Spinks/Mapugay (NUH) 74; 7. Winterland/Spinks (Cornerstone) 74; 8. Glazebrook/Clark (BCC) 77; 9. Gravelle/Gray (NC) 79; 10. McCoy/Henness (CENTRAL) 81

OTHER AREA RESULTS

CENTRAL — D. Fuentes/Francis 84; E. Fuentes/Atkinson 106

GCMS — Spangler/Moody 84; Kamman/Parsons 95; Johnson/Funk 116

STM — Miller/M. Kirby 83; M. Kirby/To 84