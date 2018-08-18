PBL JH softball "B" team defeats Champaign Franklin

CHAMPAIGN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "B" team won 7-2 Saturday over Champaign Franklin.

Kamryn Suhl and Emily Robidoux combined to throw a no-hitter.

At the plate, Karlee Welp doubled and drove in two runs while Brooke Kleinert and Kiersten Lyons each had an RBI as well.

The "A" team lost 9-7 to Franklin as Losa Suaava each hit 2-for-4 while Emily Robidoux and Araya Stack each drove in a run.

"A" game

Champaign Franklin 9, PBL 7

PBL 000 041 2 -- 7 7 4

FRANK 301 500 x -- 9 5 3

PBL pitching -- Stack.

PBL hitting -- Araya Stack 0-3, R, RBI, BB. Averi Garrett 1-4, R. Losa Suaava 2-4, 2B. Kamryn Suhl 2-4. Emily Robidoux 1-4, R, RBI, 2B. Kendyl Enghausen 1-2, R, 2 BB. Bailey Luebchow 0-1, R, BB, HBP. Brooke Kleinert 0-0, 2 R.

"B" game

PBL 7, Champaign Franklin 2

PBL 000 7 -- 7 4 3

FRANK 101 0 -- 2 0 2

PBL pitching -- Suhl, Robidoux (3).

PBL hitting -- Brooke Kleinert 1-2, R, RBI, BB. Karlee Welp 1-3, R, 2 RBIs, 2B. Aubree Gooden 1-2, R, SB. Mya Olivares 0-1, R, BB. Leah Eyre 0-1, R, BB. Kiersten Lyons 1-1, R, RBI, BB. Bailey Luebchow 0-1, R, BB.