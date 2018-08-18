Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Softball

PBL JH softball "B" team defeats Champaign Franklin

Sat, 08/18/2018 - 7:31pm | The Ford County Record
CHAMPAIGN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "B" team won 7-2 Saturday over Champaign Franklin.
 
Kamryn Suhl and Emily Robidoux combined to throw a no-hitter.
 
At the plate, Karlee Welp doubled and drove in two runs while Brooke Kleinert and Kiersten Lyons each had an RBI as well.
 
The "A" team lost 9-7 to Franklin as Losa Suaava each hit 2-for-4 while Emily Robidoux and Araya Stack each drove in a run.
 
"A" game 
Champaign Franklin 9, PBL 7
PBL 000   041   2   -- 7   7   4
FRANK 301   500   x   -- 9   5   3
PBL pitching -- Stack.
PBL hitting -- Araya Stack 0-3, R, RBI, BB. Averi Garrett 1-4, R. Losa Suaava 2-4, 2B. Kamryn Suhl 2-4. Emily Robidoux 1-4, R, RBI, 2B. Kendyl Enghausen 1-2, R, 2 BB. Bailey Luebchow 0-1, R, BB, HBP. Brooke Kleinert 0-0, 2 R. 
 
"B" game 
PBL 7, Champaign Franklin 2
PBL 000   7   -- 7   4   3
FRANK 101   0   -- 2   0   2
PBL pitching -- Suhl, Robidoux (3).
PBL hitting -- Brooke Kleinert 1-2, R, RBI, BB. Karlee Welp 1-3, R, 2 RBIs, 2B. Aubree Gooden 1-2, R, SB. Mya Olivares 0-1, R, BB. Leah Eyre 0-1, R, BB. Kiersten Lyons 1-1, R, RBI, BB. Bailey Luebchow 0-1, R, BB.
