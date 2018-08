MOMENCE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Mighty Mites lost 12-0 in their 2018 Central Illinois Football League debut to Momence on Saturday.

"It was a battle for most of the game," PBL Mighty Mites coach Bobby Kinnaird said. "(Momence) made a couple of plays that made the difference. It's a good, early learning experience for a lot of first-year kids. We will rebound and continue to teach and improve."