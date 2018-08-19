GCMS Youth Football teams play season openers against Iroquois West

GCMS’s Landon Lage (7) runs down the left sideline during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Mighty Mites game against Iroquois West.

GILMAN -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Youth Football Seniors lost 33-14 to Iroquois West on Saturday.

Ty Hardin and Rylan Defries each scored a touchdown and Lane Phillips made one extra-point kick. GCMS's leaders on defense in tackles were Aiden Sancken, Logan Wilfong and Ty Hardin.

The GCMS Seniors now have two open weeks because Watseka and Dwight both are without senior teams.

The GCMS Juniors lost in overtime 12-6 and the Mighty Mites won 34-0.