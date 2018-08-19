Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Football

PBL Youth Football Juniors win 6-0 over Momence

Sun, 08/19/2018 - 12:32pm | The Ford County Record
MOMENCE -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Juniors won 6-0 Saturday in its Central Illinois Football League debut over Momence.
 
The Panthers' defense shut out Momence with what coach Bob King called a "great defensive effort. PBL's lone touchdown was scored on a blocked punt.
 
"Offensively, we improved as the game went on, but made too many mistakes to sustain drives," King said. "The boys did a great job for having limited practices to start this season. With more reps, our offensive timing will improve."
