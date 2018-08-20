Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Soccer

Fisher/GCMS soccer wins 2-0 over Calvary Christian Academy

Mon, 08/20/2018 - 10:10pm | The Ford County Record
NORMAL -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 2-0 in its season opener over Calvary Christian Academy on Monday.
 
The Bunnies scored both of their goals in the first half as Tyler Ricks tallied a goal and Caleb Bleich kicked one into the net on a penalty kick.
 
Ethan Kasper went a perfect 5-for-5 on saves in net.
 
Fisher/GCMS 2, Calvary Christian Academy 0
At Normal
Halftime -- Fisher/GCMS 2, CCA 0
Goals -- F/GCMS (Tyler Ricks, Caleb Bleich).
Keeper saves -- F/GCMS (Ethan Kasper 5).
