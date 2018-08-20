GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley school board members approved the hiring of Seef Grauer as an assistant high school football coach, Brandon Shaw as an assistant girls' basketball coach, Colton Leake as an assistant softball coach and Dena Carter as the girls's intramural (fifth- and sixth-grade) basketball coach, effective immediately, at Monday's meeting. The board also accepted Keri Dornbusch's resignation as the girls' intramural basketball coach and approved Clay Bane and Devyn Roesch as volunteer boys' golf coaches.