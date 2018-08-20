GCMS football starts quest to defend state title Friday

GCMS’s captains pose for a photo after Saturday’s practice, from left: Hayden Workman, Nathan Garard, Jared Trantina and Josh Bleich. GCMS’s captains pose for a photo after Saturday’s practice, from left: Hayden Workman, Nathan Garard, Jared Trantina and Josh Bleich. The last training camp practice was today for GCMS. Earlier that week, the team chose its captains. Those captains were announced Saturday in the final moments of practice.

By ROSS BROWN

GIBSON CITY — A year after completing its best season in school history by winning the IHSA Class 2A state championship game, the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football team is back and ready to continue its run of success.

“Last year was such a high for us, and we have to understand that the only name that matters is on the front of our jerseys,” said GCMS head coach Mike Allen. “It doesn’t matter who does what as long as we have a ‘W’ beside our name at the end of the night.”

Several of GCMS’s star players from last year’s squad have been lost to graduation, including star running back and News-Gazette player of the year Mitchell McNutt, snapper Alex Rosenbaum and linebacker Luke Freehill.

However, many of the team’s valued performers return. A majority of the team’s top athletes are in for their final campaign, including many who have played varsity all four years of high school.

Starting quarterback Nathan Garard is back for his second full season under center. Garard, who is a prolific double-option quarterback, is joined by Bryce Barnes, Josh Bleich and Ryland Holt, who were each passing combinations last season, including Garard’s pass to Barnes to put the Falcons on top for good near the end of the state title game in DeKalb last November.

“It’s definitely fun, but it’s also a huge confidence boost to know that you’ve got those kinds of athletes out there who can catch the ball when you throw it up,” Garard said. “They work hard and I work hard.”

The senior Garard has been the team’s key leader, maintaining around 75-percent accuracy in passing completions, something Allen said has been a testament to the entire offensive side of the ball.

“He has some great receivers out there, and he puts the ball up and lets them run, and our line did a great job last year letting him run, giving him time to throw the ball, and hopefully that continues this season,” Allen explained.

Besides Garard, GCMS’s key cog is senior tailback Jared Trantina. Trantina, who is in his third season in a starting role on varsity, made several large runs and gobbled up significant yardage last season, though it was in the shadow of McNutt.

Allen said that Trantina’s fast speed will be key to the season.

“Going into the season I wasn’t sure where his speed was going to be, but he’s the third fastest on the team,” Allen said. “He’s improved due to the weights, and he can run you over. He can juke you, he can spin, his balance is outstanding, so we’re looking for good things from him this year. We’re looking to put the ball in his hands a lot.”

During the Falcons’ final game at Huskie Stadium last year, Trantina finished second in rushing with 137 years, behind only McNutt.

“Jared probably had one of the best games in the state championship out of anybody,” Allen said. “He didn’t score a touchdown or get in the end zone to get that notoriety, but he busted two plays for us and then on defense he just played one heck of a game.”

Trantina echoed his coach’s sentiments.

“Last year I just took pride in letting the big blocks out and getting the big blocks, but now it’s going to be nice getting the touchdowns,” he said.

Another key offensive returnee is starting tackle Josh Bleich, who played last year as a tight end and also plays as a defensive tackle on the defensive side of the ball.

A quiet player who never gives much credit to himself, Allen said that Bleich contributes to a great team effort.

“Probably one of the most unselfish people I’ve ever coached,” he said. “The team is always first, no matter what.”

It is not just the offense, though, that wins games for a squad, as the defense contributes a significant part. GCMS has much of the same scenario on the defensive side of the ball with several returning starters.

“If we had to play a game today, we would have Joe Allen at nose, Josh Bleich and Hayden Workman at our tackles and then Jared and Bryce as our outside dogs,” Allen explained. “We have three guys fighting for middle linebacker: Austin Spiller, Keegan Kutemeier and Payton Kean. Those guys have really stepped up. At corners we have Lance Livingston, Layne Harden and Daniel Jones. Then at safety we’ve had Nathan Garard, Lane Short and Cade Elliott. We have some guys to go in there and rotate, some guys coming up.”

Allen said that his offensive and defensive lines are some of the biggest he has seen during his coaching career, saying they are tall and lean, which makes for quick speed.

“We’re going to be able to move, go outside and let those guys lead, and it’s going to be great to see what they can do,” he said.

At special teams, GCMS is expected to continue utilizing school record holder Ben Freehill as the kickoff man and punter. Freehill spent much of his offseason visiting various collegiate camps in such places as Arizona, California and Florida, where he learned from major coaches and also gained some offers.

“We have one of the best weapons in the state of Illinois,” Allen said. “He can kick, he can punt, and he takes pride in it. When we do kicking in practice, he takes two steps and is kicking it into the end zone.

GCMS kicks things off with Ford County rival Paxton-Buckley-Loda on the road. With Allen having played his high school career for the Paxton Mustangs with PBL head coach Jeff Graham, he said the rivalry game was initially one that he prepared a great deal for, though that has tapered off in recent years.

“During my first couple years in coaching, I really wanted to compete against Paxton, but now it’s just another game,” he said.

After the first week, GCMS continues its road swing at Eureka, followed by two home games against Heyworth and Fieldcrest. The Falcons play at Fisher on Friday, Sept. 21, before the homecoming contest against perennial conference power Tri-Valley.

The October schedule consists of two road games against LeRoy and El Paso-Gridley. GCMS closes the regular season out at home on Oct. 21 against Deer Creek-Mackinaw.

A key difference in this year’s schedule is the fact that GCMS has been moved up to the large division of the Heart of Illinois Conference, replacing Ridgeview/Lexington, which moved to the small division.

Scheduling had been a blessing for the Falcons, who have not suited up against Tri-Valley and Dee-Mack, both considered the top teams in the conference, since 2012. The three programs have clinched the class 2A state title in the past three years, with the Vikings winning state in 2015 and the Chiefs in 2016.

GCMS won all of its regular season contests last season with ease. The starting players’ quick scoring made it possible to rotate in junior varsity players to gain experience, something that other squads weren’t able to accomplish.

The Falcons’ backup quarterback, junior Cade Elliott, gained valuable experience in several games last season, which could pay off well down the road.

“We couldn’t afford to put Nathan in a running situation early in the season,” Allen explained. “As we got later in the season, we could consider that, but we really didn’t do that until the playoffs. Once the playoffs started, we couldn’t really hold anyone back and we had to let some people go.”

While GCMS enjoyed swift victories, that isn’t guaranteed anymore.

“We’re going to have to strap on and play all four quarters, which we haven’t done the last couple of years,” Allen said.

As with most defending state champions, GCMS will be a target as many opponents will try to get a key victory added to their records. Garard said that he and his teammates understand this.

“It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, they’re always going to give you their best,” he said. “You have to play smart, take care of yourself. We’re doing the best we can to prepare for each week, and we can’t look past anybody. We can’t let anybody hang around. It’s time we get the business done and move on after that.”

A relatively-easy schedule made for a guaranteed postseason trip, but it also led some people to underestimate the Falcons due to their opponents not putting up much of a fight.

“Over the last three years, we’ve heard, ‘You can’t compete in the large division; you’re too small,’ Allen said. “It’s going to be exciting to see what we can do.”