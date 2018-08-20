GCMS, PBL to renew football rivalry Friday

GCMS’s captains pose for a photo after Saturday’s practice, from left: Hayden Workman, Nathan Garard, Jared Trantina and Josh Bleich. GCMS’s captains pose for a photo after Saturday’s practice, from left: Hayden Workman, Nathan Garard, Jared Trantina and Josh Bleich. The last training camp practice was today for GCMS. Earlier that week, the team chose its captains. Those captains were announced Saturday in the final moments of practice.

PAXTON -- Mike Allen, the head coach of the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School football team, said it's hard to say that his team's first game of the season "is a very good measuring stick."

"Your players are still learning and getting into shape," Allen continued. "You will definitely see some positive things, but there are always things that stick out that you need to work on."

Regardless, the Falcons -- who won the IHSA Class 2A state championship -- start their attempt at another state run with a tough test from their Ford County counterpart in Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

Jeff Graham, PBL's head coach, said he welcomes the challenge of hosting one of eight defending state champions.

"I think that it allows you to see where you're at," Graham said. "These guys are not only just one of the eight defending state champions, but they're also a defending state champion with almost everyone back. It really allows us to get a good grasp on where we stand as a team.

"You can control your attitude and your effort. That's what you have to worry about going into any game, let alone this one. Going into a season, you have to focus on things you can control, and that's what we talk about. You can't control what's going to happen, but what you can control is your effort, your attitude, so that's what you have to focus on."

It is the third straight year that the Ford County rivalry match kicked off the season for both GCMS and PBL.

"I know that a lot of people may be indifferent about it, but I like it. It's a really good program. It really gives us a gauge of where we stand," Graham said. "That's just where I stand on the fact of liking it being on week one."

Overall, the Gibson City/GCMS and Paxton/PBL football programs have played each other 122 times, according to the Ford County Record's count. Gibson City/GCMS holds a 61-60-1 record overall against Paxton/PBL.

"I always liked playing each other the last game of the season. It's tough playing a rivalry game week one, when you don't know what to expect from each other," Allen said.

In a way, however, the quest started in the offseason.

"We have been so impressed with how they handled their success and continue to work hard," Allen said. "They are still very hungry and willing to put in the work and time it takes to compete against the very best. The players remained very humble after winning the state championship last year."

The Falcons are returning their starting quarterback in Nathan Garard, who passed for 1,044 yards and 16 touchdowns last year, along with two of their best receivers in Ryland Holt (431 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns) and Bryce Barnes (344 receiving yards, four touchdowns).

While Mitch McNutt, The News-Gazette's area leader in rushing, departed due to graduation, GCMS does return Jared Trantina, who rushed for 962 yards and 15 touchdowns last year.

McNutt signed a letter of intent to play football for the University of Illinois with preferred walk-on status before choosing to depart from the football program this past summer. Nick Meunier was on the Army West Point football roster each of the past two years.

"They just keep reloading Division I players, and this year's no different. This senior class they have -- with Barnes, Trantina, Garard, Bleich and their kicker, Ben Freehill, and I could go on and on -- I'm sure some of them have several offers," Graham said.

"They just seem to reload, and I've heard some good things about their younger levels, too. Coach (Mike) Allen has a lot of good things going on over there. They continue to reload. That's great for us. I know, from our standpoint, I wouldn't want it any other way. It just allows us to see where we're at and see what we have to work on. I like that it's that way."

The Falcons' leading tackler, Luke Freehill, graduated as well, but defensive lineman Josh Bleich, who had 102 tackles and four fumble recoveries last year, returns along with Barnes (86 tackles), Austin Spiller (48 tackles, two interceptions), Lane Short (32 tackles) and Lance Livingston.

Their kicker, Ben Freehill -- who kicked a 50-yard field goal last year against El Paso-Gridley -- returns as well.

"For us, we have had several guys step up in the off-season and bust their butts in the weight room to get bigger and stronger," Allen said. "We bring a lot of experience back this season and hopefully they will pay off for us."

Despite the Falcons' loaded roster, Graham said a specialized game plan should not be expected.

"We have to stick with the things we've been doing all offseason up to this point. I feel that, when people say you have to trust the process, I feel like it gets a little cliche sometimes. However, we do have to trust the fact that this is what we're going to do, we have to do it correctly, and that's what we have to focus on," Graham said.

"The game of football -- I've said it to everybody -- comes down to blocking and tackling. Whoever blocks and tackles the best will win the football game. There are no magic bullets. There is no magic diet. It is blocking and tackling, and if you can't do that, you lose. If you can, you win. It's pretty simple."

The Panthers, meanwhile, are seeking their fifth consecutive playoff appearance after finishing last year with a 6-4 record.

T.J. Jones returns after rushing for 537 yards and six touchdowns on 80 carries while Kyle Poll rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 48 carries.

Mason Ecker caught 14 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns while Drake Schrodt caught 13 passes for 233 yards and three touchdowns and Austin Gooden had 15 receptions for 205 yards and one touchdown.

Dalton Busboom returns to the team after recording 26 tackles, including 9 1/2 for a loss of yards, and 2 1/2 sacks. Jake Rich also returns after recording 19 1/2 tackes, including eight for a loss of yards, and two sacks.

"PBL has some outstanding athletes with speed," Allen said. "T.J. Jones has a lot of experience on the varsity level with size and very good speed. You put him in the backfield with Drake Schrodt and Mason Ecker, you have a lot of speed that you must try and contain. Jake Rich had an outstanding junior year as a defensive linemen and we are going to have to try to keep him out of our backfield."