Ford County Record sports editor Andrew Rosten predicts a victory for GCMS in its season opener over Ford County rival PBL.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley is going into week one of the 2018 season as the IHSA Class 2A defending state champion.

The Falcons are returning their starting quarterback (Nathan Garard), along with two of their best receivers (Ryland Holt and Bryce Barnes). While Mitch McNutt, The News-Gazette's area leader in rushing, departed due to graduation, GCMS does return Jared Trantina, who rushed for 962 yards and 15 touchdowns last year.

The Falcons' leading tackler, Luke Freehill, graduated as well, but defensive lineman Josh Bleich, who had 102 tackles last year, returns along with Barnes (86 tackles).

Their kicker, Ben Freehill -- who kicked a 50-yard field goal last year against El Paso-Gridley -- returns as well.

Meanwhile, PBL is starting a new quarterback after Will Pound, who passed for 1,188 yards and 13 touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing with 607 yards and nine touchdowns, graduated.

The Panthers also said goodbye to their top six tacklers, including two-time all-state selection Alex Pippin.

So needless to say, I'm predicting a victory for GCMS.

In a way, this game serves as a measuring stick for both teams.

As aforementioned, PBL is hosting a defending state champion -- and a team that should be able to contend for another state championship this year as well.

How the Panthers measure up against GCMS should give them an idea of how ready they are to contend for a fifth consecutive playoff appearance.

For the Falcons, meanwhile, there is one big difference -- along with the departures of McNutt and Luke Freehill -- between their state run last year and this year -- their schedule.

Instead of playing in the Heart of Illlinois Conference's Small Division, in which the Falcons outscored their 252-14 through five division games, GCMS has been moved up into the HOIC Large Division, which not only puts the Falcons against teams with larger enrollments, but pits them against Tri-Valley and Deer Creek-Mackinaw, the 2A state champions in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

How well GCMS fares against PBL -- a team that played in the 3A playoffs in each of the past four years -- will be a measuring stick for how the Falcons will fare in their new division.

Predicted score: GCMS 35, PBL 14