GCMS volleyball loses in season debut to Ridgeview in three sets

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School volleyball team lost to Ridgeview 25-21, 24-26, 26-24 in its regular season debut on Tuesday.

Jessica Freehill led the Falcons (0-1) in kills with five while Claire Retherford and Emily Clinton each had three aces and Mady Schutte had 12 assists.

Retherford, Eberle and Payton Allen each had three blocks while Schutte had nine digs.

For Ridgeview (1-0), Mya Tinsley had 10 kills and six blocks.

At Gibson City

For Ridgeview (1-0), kills: Mya Tinsley 10; aces: Kelly Jones 6; assists: Izzy Helmig 15; blocks: Mya Tinsley 6; digs: River Rosales 10.

For GCMS (0-1), kills: Jessica Freehill 5; aces: Claire Retherford 3, Emily Clinton 3; assists: Mady Schutte 12; blocks: Retherford 3, Madi Eberle 3, Payton Allen 3; digs: Schutte 9.