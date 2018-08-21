PBL High School volleyball wins season opener over Fisher in two sets

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team won 25-13, 25-19 Tuesday over Fisher in its Timberwolf Tip-Off debut.

Addison Oyer led PBL in kills with 10 while Aubree Bruns had four aces, four kills and three digs and Lexi Johnson had four kills, two blocks and one ace.

Abbie Schmidt had 17 assists, two digs and one kill while Makayla Klann had a team-high seven digs.

At Cissna Park

For PBL (1-0), kills: Addison Oyer 10, Aubree Bruns 4, Lexi Johnson 4, Brooke Walder, Abbie Schmidt, Katelyn Crabb; aces: Bruns 4, Johnson; blocks: Johnson 2; digs: Makayla Klann 7, Schmidt 5, Maria Lemenager 4, Bruns 3, Oyer 2, Crabb 2; assists: Schmidt 17.