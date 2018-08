Rantoul/PBL’s Trey VanWinkle hits the ball toward the green during Tuesday’s meet against Fisher and Hoopeston Area.

RANTOUL -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team won a triangular meet Tuesday on its home course.

The Eagles shot a 176 as a team to beat Fisher (193) and Hoopeston Area (233).

Trey VanWinkle of the R/PBL team won medals honors with a score of 39.

At Willow Pond

TEAM SCORES

1. Rantoul/PBL 176; 2. Fisher 193; 3. Hoopeston Area 233.

Medalist -- Trey VanWinkle (RPBL) 39.