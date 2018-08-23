Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Girls' Golf

GCMS girls golf defeats Fieldcrest

Thu, 08/23/2018 - 1:44am | The Ford County Record
GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team won 192-248 Wednesday in a meet against Fieldcrest.
 
Shannon Spangler won medalist honors by shooting a 41 while Megan Moody placed second with a score of 42. Katie Kamman (52) and Hattie Parsons (57) each contributed to GCMS's final team score while Katie Johnson shot a 67 and Abby Spiller shot a 71.
 
GIRLS
GCMS 192, Fieldcrest 248, Cornerstone Academy NS
At Railside
Top individuals
1. Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 41; 2. Megan Moody (GCMS) 42; 3. Jillian Sparks (CCA) 48.
Other GCMS results -- Katie Kamman, 52; Hattie Parsons, 57; Katie Kamman, 67; Abby Spiller, 71.
