GCMS girls golf defeats Fieldcrest

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team won 192-248 Wednesday in a meet against Fieldcrest.

Shannon Spangler won medalist honors by shooting a 41 while Megan Moody placed second with a score of 42. Katie Kamman (52) and Hattie Parsons (57) each contributed to GCMS's final team score while Katie Johnson shot a 67 and Abby Spiller shot a 71.

GIRLS

GCMS 192, Fieldcrest 248, Cornerstone Academy NS

At Railside

Top individuals

1. Shannon Spangler (GCMS) 41; 2. Megan Moody (GCMS) 42; 3. Jillian Sparks (CCA) 48.

Other GCMS results -- Katie Kamman, 52; Hattie Parsons, 57; Katie Kamman, 67; Abby Spiller, 71.