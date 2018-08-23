GCMS volleyball loses 25-19, 25-23 to Blue Ridge

Members of the GCMS volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Thursday’s match against Blue Ridge.

GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team is trying to build a winning mentality after ending last season with a record of 5-23.

“We've got some young girls out there," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts. "We've got upperclassmen. We're putting some girls into some roles that maybe they've never played with each other before, and so they're still working on figuring out how to play next to some of their teammates, and they're absolutely going to get there.”

Although the Falcons fell to a record of 0-2 with a 25-19, 25-23 loss Thursday to Blue Ridge, the score of game two, combined with the score of game three -- 26-24 -- of a three-set loss to Ridgeview two nights earlier, was an encouraging sign.

“We're really working on changing our mindset to (thinking) we can win these close games because the skills are there. We've just mentally got to start believing that we can win some games.”

An ace by Claire Retherford gave GCMS a 4-3 lead in game two. After Blue Ridge took a 5-4 lead, two aces by Payton Allen and a kill by Jessica Freehill -- who finished the match with team-highs in kills with nine and aces with three -- gave the Falcons the lead back at 7-5.

An ace by Freehill and a kill by Mady Schutte -- who had 15 assists at the match's end -- extended GCMS's lead to 9-6 and 11-7, respectively, before Blue Ridge went on an 8-4 run to tie the game at 15-15.

A kill and a block by Freehill helped the Falcons regain the lead at 17-15 before and ace by Freehill made the score 19-16. After GCMS extended its lead to 21-17 via a kill by Emily Clinton, two straight points by the Knights were followed by a Molly Kroon kill that made the score 22-19.

Blue Ridge then scored the next three points to tie the game before a kill by Freehill gave GCMS the lead back at 23-22. The Knights tallied the final three points to end the game.

“The girls played very hard, but we made some serving errors there in the end of the second set," Rubarts said. "It really came back to bite us.”

An ace by Retherford tied game one at 3-3 before a kill by Lindsey Heinz -- who finished the match with four blocks -- cut GCMS's deficit to 6-4.

Blue Ridge extended its lead to 10-4 before GCMS went on a run on which a kill by Kroon cut the Falcons' deficit to 12-9. A Retherford kill made the score 13-10.

Kills by Freehill and Clinton tied the game at 18-18 and 19-19, respectively, before the Knights ended the game with a 6-0 run.

The Falcons will travel to Paxton-Buckley-Loda on Tuesday before hosting Flanagan-Cornell the following Tuesday.

Blue Ridge def. GCMS 25-19, 25-23

At Gibson City

For Blue Ridge (2-0), kills: Jessie Wanserski 7, Polly Reynolds 7; assists: Avery Fisher; blocks: Reynolds, Meah Carter; digs: Fisher 12.

For GCMS (0-2), kills: Jessica Freehill 9; aces: Freehill 3; assists: Mady Schutte 15; blocks: Lindsey Heinz 4; digs: Madi Eberle 15.

JV -- Blue Ridge def. GCMS 25-18, 25-17.