FISHER -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "A" team lost 11-1 to Fisher on Wednesday.

Bailey Luebchow hit 1-for-2 with an RBI for the Panthers while Kamryn Suhl scored PBL's lone run.

"A" game

Fisher 11, PBL 1

PBL 010 00 -- 1 1 5

FISH 800 21 -- 11 9 2

PBL pitching -- Stack.

PBL hitting -- Kamryn Suhl 0-2, R. Bailey Luebchow 1-2, RBI.