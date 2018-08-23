Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Softball

PBL JH softball loses 12-5 to Prairie Central

Thu, 08/23/2018 - 11:34pm | The Ford County Record
PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "A" team lost 12-5 Thursday to Prairie Central.
 
Kendyl Enghausen hit 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored while Araya Stack went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Averi Garrett, Emily Robidoux and Karlee Welp each scored a run.
 
Prairie Central 12, PBL 5
PC 410   012   4   -- 12 10  5
PBL 000   100   4   --  5   4   8
PBL pitching -- Stack.
PBL hitting -- Araya Stack 2-4, R, RBI. Kendyl Enghausen 2-3, 2B, R, RBI. Averi Garrett 0-4, R. Emily Robidoux 0-4, R. Karlee Welp 0-2, R, HBP. Losa Suaava 0-3, HBP.
  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
Categories (3):Prep Sports, Softball, Sports

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.