PBL JH softball loses 12-5 to Prairie Central

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball "A" team lost 12-5 Thursday to Prairie Central.

Kendyl Enghausen hit 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored while Araya Stack went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Averi Garrett, Emily Robidoux and Karlee Welp each scored a run.

Prairie Central 12, PBL 5

PC 410 012 4 -- 12 10 5

PBL 000 100 4 -- 5 4 8

PBL pitching -- Stack.

PBL hitting -- Araya Stack 2-4, R, RBI. Kendyl Enghausen 2-3, 2B, R, RBI. Averi Garrett 0-4, R. Emily Robidoux 0-4, R. Karlee Welp 0-2, R, HBP. Losa Suaava 0-3, HBP.