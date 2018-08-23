PBL volleyball defeats Clifton Central, loses to Oakwood in Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic

Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Wednesday’s game against Oakwood.

CISSNA PARK -- Even after a 25-16, 25-6 win Wednesday over Clifton Central, Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School head coach Lindsay Stalowy felt like there was room for improvement as her team was set to play Oakwood later that Wednesday.

Despite a 19-25, 25-19, 15-11 loss to Oakwood, a team that The News-Gazette selected for its No. 4 ranking in its area top 10, Stalowy felt like an improvemnt was made by her team.

“I think our match against Oakwood was the first time we played as a team. Against Fisher and Clifton Central, we were still working to get the kinks out. Against Oakwood, we came out and we were ready to work together," Stalowy said. "That's promising, even though we lost.”

Oakwood took a 4-1 lead in game one before PBL rallied back to tie the game at 6-6 thanks in part to two kills by Brooke Walder and another by Addison Oyer -- who led the team in kills with nine at the match's end.

Lexi Johnson -- who had seven kills -- and Aubree Bruns -- who had eight kills and 12 digs -- each recorded a kill to help the Panthers tie the game again at 8-8. Abbie Schmidt -- who had 29 assists and seven digs -- had a kill to give PBL a 13-12 lead.

Kills by Walder -- who had six kills and three digs -- and Bruns each tallied a kill to tie the game at 16-16 and 17-17, respectively. From there, PBL went on a 6-0 run to take a 23-17 lead, including a block by Johnson that resulted in the Panthers' 22nd point.

“They're starting to work together, and we're starting to work on swinging from the back row a bit more, too," Stalowy said. "We're just trying to be aggressive in all aspects of the game.”

In game two, a kill by Walder cut PBL's deficit to 6-4 before two more kills by Oyer made the score 12-9 and 14-11, respectively, in favor of Oakwood.

Kills by Walder and Bruns decreased a PBL deficit from 17-11 to 17-13. Schmidt recorded a block to make the score 20-16 and a kill by Oyer made the score 22-18.

Oakwood started game three with a 5-3 lead before kills by Walder and Bruns helped the Panthers tie the game at 6-6.

A kill by Johnson and an ace by Maria Lemenager cut PBL's deficit from 10-6 to 10-8 before a kill by Oyer made the score 13-10.

In PBL's victory over Clifton Central, Aubree Bruns had 10 kills and 10 digs while Katelyn Crabb had 10 aces and three digs. Abbie Schmidt had 21 assists, four aces and four digs and Addison Oyer added five kills.

The Panthers will play in the second-place pool on Saturday as a representative of the Silver Pool. They will face the second-place team of the Navy Pool at 2 p.m. and the Columbia Pool at 3 p.m.

“The second-place pool is full of scrappy teams, so it will be tough," Stalowy said. "They may not be the most hitter-dominant, but the teams in the second-place pool don't let the ball drop, so we're going to have to work just as hard to earn points on Saturday, as we would in the first-place pool.”

On Saturday, Sept. 24, PBL will travel to Fithian for a rematch with Oakwood.

“What's nice is we'll get to see them in a couple of weeks," Stalowy said.

PBL def. Clifton Central 25-16, 25-6

At Cissna Park

For PBL, kills: Aubree Bruns 10, Addison Oyer 5, Brooke Walder 3, Lexi Johnson 2, Emily Adwell, Makenna Klann; aces: Katelyn Crabb 10, Abbie Schmidt 4; digs: Bruns 10, Schmidt 4, Crabb 3, Makayla Klann 3, Maria Lemenager 3, Johnson, Adwell, Madi Peden; assists: Schmidt 21, Makenna Klann 2, Makayla Klann.

Oakwood def. PBL 19-25, 25-19, 15-11

At Cissna Park

For PBL (2-1), kills: Addison Oyer 9, Aubree Bruns 8, Lexi Johnson 7, Brooke Walder 6; aces: Maria Lemenager; blocks: Johnson; digs: Bruns 12, Makayla Klann 12, Abbie Schmidt 7, Lemenager 4, Walder 3, Katelyn Crabb 2, Oyer, Johnson; assists: Schmidt 29, Makayla Klann.