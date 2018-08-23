Rantoul/PBL golf loses by five strokes to Pontiac

PONTIAC -- The Rantoul/Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys golf team lost 162-167 to Pontiac on Thursday.

Rantoul/PBL's Chase Moore and Casey Dillman tied for second place individually with a score of 39 each. Trey VanWinkle finished seventh with a score of 43 while Noah Shields placed eighth with a score of 46 to complete the Eagles' final team score.

Will Wake shot a 47 and Jalen Childs shot a 58 for ninth and 12th place, respectively.

Eli Remington led Rantoul/PBL's junior varsity squad with a score of 55, good enough for a second-place tie, as the Eagles' JV lost to Pontiac 215-249.

Pontiac 162, Rantoul/PBL 167

At Pontiac

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS

1. Griffin Nyi (P) 38; 2. Chase Moore (R) 39; 2. Casey Dillman (R) 39; 4. Griffin Brunner (P) 40; 5. Garrett Bruner (P) 42.

Other Rantoul/PBL results -- 7. Trey VanWinkle, 43; 8. Noah Shields, 46; 9. Will Wake, 47; 12. Jalen Childs, 58.

JUNIOR VARSITY TEAM SCORES

1. Pontiac, 215; 2. Rantoul/PBL, 249.

Rantoul/PBL JV results -- T2. Eli Remington, 55; T6. Peyton Huls, 59; T8. Kelbie Hayden, 63; 10. Sean Hudson, 72; 11. Brayden Karlson, 75.