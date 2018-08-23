Week 1 football predictions from the so-called experts

Week 1- Aug. 24

1.Olympia at Monticello, 7 p.m.

2.Rantoul at Prairie Central, 7 p.m.

3.St. Joseph-Ogden at St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

4. Unity at Chillicothe IVC, 7 p.m.

5.Fisher at Hoopeston Area/Schlarman Academy/Armstrong-Potomac, 7 p.m.

6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 7 p.m.

7. Tuscola at Villa Grove/Heritage, 7 p.m.

8. Watseka at Oakwood, 7 p.m.

9. Salt Fork at Oblong, 7 p.m.

10. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Tri-County, 7 p.m.



Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record

Monticello

Prairie Central

SJ-O

Unity

Fisher

GCMS

Tuscola

Watseka

Salt Fork

Tri-County



The Ford County rivalry game will be a measuring stick for both teams as PBL faces a defending champion and GCMS moves up to the HOIC Large Division.



Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction

Monticello

Prairie Central

SJ-O

Unity

Fisher

PBL

Tuscola

Watseka

Salt Fork

Tri-County



PBL Panthers catch Gibson City off guard to upset the Greyhounds in the first game of the season.



Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette

Monticello

Prairie Central

St. Joseph-Ogden

Unity

Fisher

GCMS

Tuscola

Oakwood

Salt Fork

Tri-County



Enjoy the pork chop sandwiches, the bands, the cheerleaders, the student sections and, best of all, the Friday night lights for the next nine weeks. High school football is back.



Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican

1. Monticello

2. Prairie Central

3. STM

4. Unity

5. Fisher

6. PBL

7. Tuscola

8. Salt Fork

9. ALAH



Andrew Helregel is the sports editor of the Piatt County Journal-Republican in Monticello.



Scott Richey, The News-Gazette

1. Monticello

2. Prairie Central

3. St. Joseph-Ogden

4. Unity

5. Fisher

6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

7. Tuscola

8. Watseka

9. Salt Fork

10. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond



The season starts with a bang with multiple rivalry games on tap across the area. I took plenty of road teams as my favorites for Week 1, including a pair of those rivalry games in Ford and Douglas counties.



Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press

Monticello

Rantoul

SJO

Unity

Fisher

GCMS

Tuscola

Oakwood

Salt Fork

Tri-County



Can’t wait to get back into the swing of the season — and neither can Rantoul or Fisher, each of whom will start the season off with a bang.