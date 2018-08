STANFORD -- Caleb Bleich and Will Shook had a hat trick apiece as Fisher/GCMS routed Olympia. Evan Hazzard, Brodie Doman and Ethan Kasper also scored for the Bunnies (2-0-0), who put 17 shots on goal.

Fisher/GCMS 9, Olympia 0

Fisher/GCMS 8 1 —9

Olympia 0 0 —0

First half: Fisher/GCMS — Shook (Bleich), Shook

(Bleich), Hazzard (Ricks), Bleich (ua), Bleich (Volker), Bleich (fk), Doman (Bleich), Shook (Pacunas)

Second half: Fisher/GCMS — Kasper (Shook).