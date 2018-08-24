GCMS football defeats PBL 28-0

GCMS’s Ryland Holt (21) beats PBL’s Drake Schrodt in a 1-on-1 for the ball in the end zone, resulting in a second-quarter touchdown during Friday’s game.

PAXTON — The Falcons know they have a target on their backs.

After his defending Class 2A state champions won 28-0 over Paxton-Buckley-Loda, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior wideout Ryland Holt heard head coach Mike Allen say in the postgame huddle that opponents will bring their best efforts into each game this year, trying to knock them off their undefeated run, which now stands at 15 games.

“We know we have a target on our backs, so we have to bring our ‘A’ game on every play, every game,” Holt said. “That’s the goal right now — just to play our best.”

After the postgame huddle, Holt, who has already received multiple college basketball offers, talked to some more recruiters.

After a scoreless first quarter, Holt grabbed a rebound, and it resulted in six points for the Falcons.

A tackle by GCMS’s Josh Bleich on PBL quarterback Gavin Coplea for a loss of six yards helped the Falcons’ offense take over on the Panthers’ 34-yard line.

On a third-and-4, GCMS quarterback Nathan Garard found Holt in a 1-on-w matchup, which he won by making a leaping catch in the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown to put the Falcons ahead 7-0 with 9:29 left in the second quarter.

“The coaches have been getting it into my head that I should just transfer my basketball skills to the football field, so I just went up and grabbed it at its highest point.”

Later in the second quarter, a 35-yard connection from Garard to Holt keyed a four-play, 83-yard drive. Jared Trantina capped off the drive with a 15-yard touchdown run to extend GCMS’s lead to 14-0 with 2:09 remaining in the first half.

Holt finished the game with 102 receiving yards.

“Nathan (Garard( had a really good arm today,” Holt said. “It was a great effort by the team.”

After three plays resulted in a loss of two yards on PBL’s ensuing possession, GCMS had another chance to score as its next drive started at the PBL 28-yard line, but a 40-yard field goal attempt by Ben Freehill fell short of the goal post with 54 seconds left in the half.

PBL’s Gavin Coplea’s pass on a third-and-15 was intercepted by Austin Spiller on thee Panthers’ first possession of the second half, resulting in a 9-yard scoring pass from Garard to Bryce Barnes with 9:37 left in the third quarter. On the Falcons’ next possession, Lance Livingston scored on an 18-yard scamper with 5:45 remaining in the quarter.

Hayden Workman recorded a team-high 10 tackles for the Falcons’ defense in their shutout effort.

“Assistant coach Chad Augspurger’s defense has been outstanding every year,” Allen said. “He puts our kids in position to be athletes.”

The Panthers drove to GCMS’ 13-yard line on ther next possession, but on a third-and-five, Coplea’ pass intended for Mason Ecker was intercepted by Layne Harden in the end zone.

“I thought we came out and played good, tough football, but they have some athletes who went up and made some plays and did a nice job,” PBL head coach Jeff Graham said.



GCMS 28, PBL 0

GCMS 0 14 14 0 -- 28

PBL 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Scoring summary

G -- Holt 29 pass from Garard (Freehill kick)

G -- Trantina 15 run (Freehill kick)

G -- Barnes 9 pass from Garard (Freehill kick)

G -- Livingston 18 run (Freehill kick)