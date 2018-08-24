BOYS

At Gibson City. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley remained undefeated and moved to 6-0 this fall after topping Heyworth by 69 strokes at Railside Golf Club. Connor Birky carded a 35 to earn medalist honors for the Falcons, who shot 164 as a team. Teammates Cole Maxey, Matt Hunt, Braden Roesch and Ethan Garard shot 40, 41, 48 and 48, respectively.

GIRLS

At Gibson City. Sidney Hood earned medalist honors for Fisher with a 44 at Railside Golf Club. Host Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley had the only full team and shot 207, with Megan Moody leading with a 45. Anna Duden carded a 46 as Armstrong-Potomac’s lone golfer.

BOYS

At Railside

GCMS 164, Heyworth 233

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS

1. Birky (G) 35; 2. Maxey (G) 40; 3. Hunt (G) 41; 4. Wicklander (H) 42; 5. Roesch (G) 48; 5. Garard (G) 48.