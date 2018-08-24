GCMS tennis competes at Bradley-Bourbonnais

BRADLEY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team was not able to secure a team win Thursday to Bradley-Bourbonnais.

"Although we were not able to secure a team win, we had many individual wins," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said.

Grace Christensen (8-0), Jessica Mueller, Lanie Celeschi (8-2), Payton Beach (8-6/6-1), Paige Shelton (8-2) and Lexi Darbutt (8-6) each won in singles matches for the Falcons.

In doubles play, Alayna Miller/Emma Kurtenbach won 7-7 with a 7-3 tiebreaker, Riley Cushman/Summer Roesch won 8-2 and Jessica Mueller/Grace Christensen won 8-1.

Freshmen Lexi Darbutt/Madison Brewer lost 5-4, but, according to Petersen, "put on a great show."

Bradley-Bourbonnais def. GCMS

At Bradley

Singles

Grace Christensen (GCMS) won 8-0

Jessica Mueller (GCMS) won 8-2

Lanie Celeschi (GCMS) won 8-2

Payton Beach (GCMS) won 8-6/6-1

Paige Shelton (GCMS) won 8-2

Lexi Darbutt (GCMS) won 8-6

Doubles

Alayna Miller/Emma Kurtenbach (GCMS) won 7-7(7-3)

Riley Cushman/Summer Roesch (GCMS) won 8-2

Jessica Mueller/Grace Christensen (GCMS) won 8-1

Lexi Darbutt/Madison Brewer (GCMS) lost 5-4