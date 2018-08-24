'He'll be greatly missed': Tom Meents, Max-D mourn loss of crew chief Mason Knorr

RURAL CLIFTON -- When Paxton resident Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction monster truck driver, performs in a Monster Jam show in Austraila, he will do so with a heavy heart.

Max-D Crew Chief Mason Knorr, 24, of rural Clifton, was supposed to be on Meents' crew for the Australia trip, but tragedy struck last Wednesday.

At 11:26 p.m. Wednesday, a traffic crash involving a pickup truck driving by Knorr and a semi tractor and trailer that occurred at the intersection of 2950N and 700E Rd. in rural Clifton.

Knorr was westbound on 2950N when he struck the semi tractor and trailer, which was northbound on 700E Rd. The collision caused both vehicles to enter the ditch on the northwest corner of the intersection.

The driver of the semi tractor was transported to Riverside Medical Center for injuries sustained in the crash. Knorr was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Knorr, of rural Clifton, had worked for Max-D for six years since joining the team when he was 18 years old.

He worked a lot with driver Neil Elliott -- who, like Meents, is also a Paxton native. According to Meents, Knorr was the lead guy in developing so many of the great parts used by Max-D and was a "super-good fabricator and welder."

"He was a great, young, hard-working kid. We're never going to be able to replace his friendship or his hard work. Our whole team's at a total loss. We don't know how to go on from here," Meents said.

"He'll be greatly missed by all of us. It's the only job he ever had, and he was super-great at it. He had a great passion for what he did and never looked for the easy way out. He always looked for the best way to get jobs done. He'll be impossible to replace. We've had many fond memories."

According to Meents, he was part of a "big family" as the third of four brothers.

"All those boys are hard working," Meents said. "His mother and his father are great people."