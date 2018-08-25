Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Volleyball

Area college sports catchup (Aug. 25, 2018)

Sat, 08/25/2018 - 9:31pm | The Ford County Record
Photo by: Darren Gentzler/For the Ford County Record
Ariana Gentzler (6), a PBL graduate, plays for Vincennes University at home on Thursday against Lincoln Trail.
Ariana Gentzler -- The 2018 PBL graduate helped Vincennes University's volleyball team win 25-14, 25-20, 25-15 Thursday over Lincoln Trail by recording three kills, one block solo, two block assists and one dig. 
 
In a 25-19, 25-20, 25-16 win in the first match of a doubleheader on Saturday, Gentzler had seven kills, one dig, one solo block and three block assists. In a 25-20, 25-5, 25-12 win in match two, Gentzler had 14 kills, three digs and one solo block.
