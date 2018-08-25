Fisher/GCMS soccer earns title in Uni High Shootout

URBANA -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team beat Blue Ridge 2-0, Oakwood/Salt Fork 5-0 and Uni High 1-0 to win the Uni High Shootout tournament title.

Ethan Kasper made 19 saves on the day in collecting three shutouts for the Bunnies (5-0), with Caleb Bleich scoring four goals at the tournament.

SATURDAY

UNI HIGH SHOOTOUT

At Urbana

Fisher/GCMS 2, Blue Ridge 0

F/G 2 0 -- 2

BR 0 0 -- 0

Fisher/GCMS 5, Oakwood/Salt Fork 0

F/G 3 2 -- 5

O/S 0 0 -- 0

Fisher/GCMS 1, Urbana Uni High 0

F/G 1 0 -- 1

UNI 0 0 -- 0