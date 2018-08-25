Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Boys' Soccer

Fisher/GCMS soccer earns title in Uni High Shootout

Sat, 08/25/2018 - 10:23pm | The Ford County Record
URBANA -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team beat Blue Ridge 2-0, Oakwood/Salt Fork 5-0 and Uni High 1-0 to win the Uni High Shootout tournament title. 
 
Ethan Kasper made 19 saves on the day in collecting three shutouts for the Bunnies (5-0), with Caleb Bleich scoring four goals at the tournament.
 
SATURDAY
UNI HIGH SHOOTOUT
At Urbana
Fisher/GCMS 2, Blue Ridge 0
F/G 2   0   -- 2
BR 0   0   -- 0
Fisher/GCMS 5, Oakwood/Salt Fork 0
F/G 3   2   -- 5
O/S 0   0   -- 0
Fisher/GCMS 1, Urbana Uni High 0
F/G 1   0   -- 1
UNI 0   0   -- 0
Goals -- Fisher/GCMS 8 (Caleb Bleich 4).
Keeper saves -- Fisher/GCMS (Ethan Kasper 19).
 
  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.