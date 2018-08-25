GCMS girls golf places 10th at Bloomington Central Catholic Shootout

BLOOMINGTON -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls golf team placed 10th at Saturday's Bloomington Central Catholic Shootout.

The Falcons shot a 391 in the 12-team tournament while Normal U-High finished first with a score of 307.

Shannon Spangler led GCMS with a 10th-place score of 81.

GIRLS

BCC Shoot-Out

TEAM SCORES

1. Normal U-High 307; 2. BCC 331; 3. Normal Community 333; 4. Edwardsville 340; 5. Peoria Notre Dame 352; 5. Eureka 352; 7. Metamora 356; 8. Champaign Central 368; 9. Tri-Valley 381; 10. GCMS 391; 11. Prairie Central 399; 12. Centennial 425.

TOP TEN INDIVIDUALS

1. Enchelmayer (NC) 71; 2. Onsrud (NUH) 73; 3. Murphy (NUH) 75; 4. Steinman (BCC) 76; 5. Jockisch (PND) 77; 6. Spinks (NUH) 78; 7, C. Pacocha (EUR) 78; 8. Sahuri (EDW) 80; 9. A. Pacocha (EUR) 81; 10. Spangler (GCMS) 81.