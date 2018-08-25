PBL volleyball defeats Schlarman, Armstrong-Potomac

CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team won both of its matches in the second-place pool of the Timberwolf Tip-Off Classic.

The Panthers won 25-12, 25-21 over Schlarman.

Aubree Bruns and Lexi Johnson each had a team-high seven kills while Abbie Schmidt had four aces and 22 assists. Makayla Klann had eight digs while Addison Oyer had four kills and three digs and Brooke Walder and two blocks.

In its next match, PBL (4-1) won 24-26, 25-16, 15-9 over Armstrong-Potomac.

Oyer had eight kills and three digs while Bruns and Lexi Johnson each added four kills. Bruns also had five digs and one block.

Katelyn Crabb had four aces and nine digs and Makayla Klann had seven digs while Schmidt had 16 assists, three kills, three aces and four digs.

PBL def. Schlarman 25-12, 25-21

At Cissna Park

For PBL, kills: Aubree Bruns 7, Lexi Johnson 7, Addison Oyer 4, Brooke Walder 3, Jasmine Miles 2, Abbie Schmidt; aces: Schmidt 4, Maria Lemenager, Katelyn Crabb, Madi Peden; blocks: Walder 2, Bruns, Oyer; digs: Makayla Klann 8, Crabb 5, Jolee Hastings 4, Oyer 3, Lemenager 3, Bruns 2, Schmidt 2, Peden; assists: Schmidt 22, Makenna Klann.

PBL def. Armstrong-Potomac 24-26, 25-16, 15-9

At Cissna Park

For PBL (4-1), kills: Addison Oyer 8, Aubree Bruns 4, Lexi Johnson 4, Abbie Schmidt 3, Brooke Walder 3; aces: Katelyn Crabb 4, Bruns, Schmidt, Johnson; blocks: Jasmine Miles 2, Bruns; digs: Crabb 9, Makayla Klann 7, Bruns 5, Schmidt 4, Oyer 3, Jolee Hastings 3, Miles 2, Johnson, Maria Lemenager; assists: Schmidt 16, Makayla Klann.