Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Football

PBL Youth Football Mighty Mites lose 26-0 to Dwight

Sun, 08/26/2018 - 11:54am | The Ford County Record
PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Mighty Mites fell to 0-2 with a 26-0 loss Saturday to Dwight.
 
The Panther Mighty Mites and Juniors will play at Watseka next Saturday.
  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
Categories (3):Prep Sports, Football, Sports

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.