GCMS girls golf places second in triangular meet against Pontiac, Blue Ridge

At Farmer City. Neither Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley nor Blue Ridge could find a way past Pontiac at Woodlawn Country Club, as the Falcons posted a 209 team score and the Knights collected a 254 in comparison to the Indians’ 183. Megan Moody’s 46 for GCMS paced all local competitors and was the third-best score while teammate Shannon Spangler finished fifth with a score of 53. Macy Baird’s 53 keyed Blue Ridge’s effort.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES

1. Pontiac 183; 2. GCMS 209; 3. Blue Ridge 254

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS

1. A. Schrock (P) 33; 2. D. Schrock (P) 40; 3. Moody (G) 46; 4. Parsons (P) 50; 5. Baird (BR) 53; 5. Spangler (G) 53.