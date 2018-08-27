Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Tennis

GCMS tennis loses 9-0 to St. Thomas More

Mon, 08/27/2018 - 8:39pm | The News-Gazette
katie quinley
Photo by: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
GCMS’s Katie Quinley plays in a singles match during Monday’s match against St. Thomas More.
  • Image
    summer roesch tennis 8-27-18

At Gibson City. St. Thomas More soared to a 9-0 shutout of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, as five Sabers picked up two wins on the night. Noelle Schacht triumphed at No. 1 singles and doubles. Ashley Mills succeeded at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles. Regina Schmitt carded wins at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles, pairing with No. 4 singles victory Makayla Horn in the latter. Maggie Vavrik persevered in No. 5 singles and No. 3 doubles to round out the quintet. The Falcons’ Jessica Mueller kept things closest, falling just 8-6 at No. 3 singles.

  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
Categories (3):Prep Sports, Tennis, Sports

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.