At Gibson City. St. Thomas More soared to a 9-0 shutout of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, as five Sabers picked up two wins on the night. Noelle Schacht triumphed at No. 1 singles and doubles. Ashley Mills succeeded at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles. Regina Schmitt carded wins at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles, pairing with No. 4 singles victory Makayla Horn in the latter. Maggie Vavrik persevered in No. 5 singles and No. 3 doubles to round out the quintet. The Falcons’ Jessica Mueller kept things closest, falling just 8-6 at No. 3 singles.