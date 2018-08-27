GEORGETOWN -- Whenever a football team loses its first game of the season, there is always room for improvement.

That was the case for Paxton-Buckley-Loda as the team watched film during Saturday's practice, one day after losing its season opener 28-0 to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley.

"We definitely saw a lot of the things we need to improve on, and saw some things we did fairly well on," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "The old adage of improving from week one to week two is something I hope comes into play. We have a lot of room for improvement. I know our kids will get back after it this week."

The Panthers will go into Friday's 7 p.m. game against Georgetown-Ridge Farm with an 0-1 record after losing to a GCMS team that not only won a state championship in Class 2A last year, but went into the game ranked No. 3 in 1A.

"I do know they're pretty talented, and I would think that even though GCMS beat them, they're a defending state champ," G-RF head coach Josh Cavanaugh said. "PBL has a rich tradition and a solid program.

"I know coach Graham runs a great program and will have his boys ready to play after a tough loss. Knowing their program, I'm sure they'll be back up ready to go for the next game."

Going into last year, PBL was a two-time defending Sangamon Valley Conference champion.

"PBL is a really formidable opponent, and I would figure that they're looking to be one of the top teams in the SVC, for sure," Cavanaugh said.

Clifton Central dethroned the Panthers last year, but the Buffaloes defeated the Comets 20-6 last Friday.

"It's a great victory for them. They are a good, solid team," Graham said. "They really come off the ball well. We really have to buckle down this week and continue focusing on the things that we do and the things we can control and have a good week of practice."

"We know that Clifton had a ton of seniors last year, and this year, they were younger than they had been in the past," Cavanaugh added.

By contrast, G-RF starts nine seniors and two sophomores on offense. The Buffaloes are looking to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015 after back-to-back 3-6 seasons.

"We took our lumps last year while having younger players," Cavanaugh said. "This year, we're fortunate to be able to keep a large senior group together."

In G-RF's win over Clifton Central, quarterback Devin Lappin rushed for two touchdowns and Stevie Dailey scampered for another as the Buffaloes utilized a run-heavy offense.

"Their quarterback is really good and super-fast. The kid can run," Graham said. "Dailey's good as well. He's quick. They're good. They're a very physical team. They're physical up front. They come off the ball really well. They execute really well. You can tell they're well-coached. They're a good, hard-nosed football team."

Weather permitting, Cavanaugh said he would like to open up the passing game this upcoming Friday.

"A couple of our wide receivers were very underutilized last week. With the wind playing a factor in the game, we just didn't throw the ball that much," Cavanaugh said. "It was part of our game plan going in knowing that it was going to be windy, and throwing the ball in those conditions was going to be tough, so I look for our receivers to be a little more involved in this week's game plan."

Bob Weaver, Aaron Jackson and Garrett Latoz are G-RF's top receivers, according to Cavanaugh.

"We've got a couple of different tight ends we (also) throw the ball to," Cavanaugh said.

The Panthers' sophomore quarterback, Gavin Coplea, made his debut as a starter last Friday against GCMS.

"Coplea was very effective," Cavanaugh said.

T.J Jones and Hunter Anderson each played both ways for PBL as a running back and outside linebacker.

"Jones is pretty good, too," Cavanaugh said. "Their noseguard is obviously very good as well. They look very good."

Despite the talent available on offense last Friday, PBL was shut out in a regular-season game for the first time since 2015.

"We can't miss opportunities. We can't miss throws. We can't drop passes. Any opportunities that we have to take advantage of defenses, we can't miss those opportunites. I thought at times, we came off the ball very well, but you have to sustain those blocks and know your assignments. Those are things we're definitely working on this week."

The effort, however, was there against GCMS, Graham said.

"I felt like our effort was something that we took away as a positive," Graham said. "The kids' attitude is wonderful. It's never a great thing to lose, but the great thing is I think everybody looks forward to coming back this week and working hard and seeing what we have to do to improve."