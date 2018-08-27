Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Football

PBL Youth Football Juniors win in overtime over Dwight

Mon, 08/27/2018 - 10:36am | The Ford County Record
PBL Youth Football vs. Dwight (2018)
Photo by: Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record
PBL’s Brady Young (34) looks for running room during Saturday’s Central Illinois Football League Juniors game against Dwight. 
PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Juniors team won 8-0 in overtime on Saturday over Dwight.
 
With the win, the Panthers improved to 2-0 as the PBL defense pitched it second shutout of the season.
 
"It was a fun game to be a part of," PBL Juniors coach Bob King said. "The defense kept up the great effort that they had in week one. The offense struggled again, but as the game progressed, they started to move the ball better. That built up confidence that they used to score in overtime." 
