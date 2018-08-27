PBL Youth Football Juniors win in overtime over Dwight

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Youth Football Juniors team won 8-0 in overtime on Saturday over Dwight.

With the win, the Panthers improved to 2-0 as the PBL defense pitched it second shutout of the season.

"It was a fun game to be a part of," PBL Juniors coach Bob King said. "The defense kept up the great effort that they had in week one. The offense struggled again, but as the game progressed, they started to move the ball better. That built up confidence that they used to score in overtime."