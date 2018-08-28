GCMS MS softball defeats PBL JH 18-3

Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Softball

Tue, 08/28/2018 - 10:24am | The Ford County Record
PBL’s Araya Stack pitches during Monday’s game against GCMS.

GIBSON CITY — The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School softball team defeated Paxton-Buckley-Loda 18-3 on Monday.

Araya Stack, who took the loss on the mound for PBL, hit 1-for-2 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI while Emily Robidoux drove in a run and scored another as well while also hitting 1-for-2.

The Falcons trailed 3-2 entering the second inning before scoring six runs to take an 8-3 lead and adding five more runs in the third and fourth innings each.

“A” game
GCMS 18, PBL 3
PBL    300   0   — 3   4   7
GCMS    265   5   — 18  10  1
PBL pitching — Stack, Suhl (3), Robidoux (4).
PBL hitting — Averi Garrett 1-3, R. Araya Stack 1-2, 3B, R, RBI. Emily Robidoux 1-2, R, RBI. Losa Suaava 1-2. Bailey Luebchow 0-2, RBI. Jordyn Goss 0-0, R, BB. Brooke Kleinert 0-0, HBP.

