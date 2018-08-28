Max-D's Eichelberger finishes first in Monster Jam event

TAMPA, Fla. -- Paxton resident Colton Eichelberger, a driver of the Maximum Destruction truck, won in overall event points in Sunday's Monster Jam event in Amalie Arena.

Eichelberger had 36 points while Tyler Menninga, the driver of Grave Digger, took second place with 34 points.

Eichelberger took second place in the racing event and two-wheel skills event, first place in ATV racing, third in donuts and fifth in freestyle.

On Saturday, he tied for second overall with 34 points alongside Menninga while Tony Ochs, driver of Soldier Fortune Black Ops, took first with a score of 34.