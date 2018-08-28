PBL High School cross country finishes fifth at Saber Corn Classic

CHAMPAIGN — The Paxton-Buckley-Loda cross country team knows that at most meets they go, to they will see a plethora of Illinois High School Class 2A competition — but not at the end of the year.

So the fifth-place finish at the Saber Corn Classic, which was held on the high school campus of St. Thomas More, is just fine with the PBL Panthers — not to mention Dustin Franckey is more than fine.

The Panthers scored 161 points. Clifton won the team title with 71 points.

“It was a loaded field on both the boys’ and the girls’ levels,” said Franckey, the veteran PBL coach. “The boys were hungry and wanted to make a statement today. Our front pack looked very good. We want to prepare for the end of the season and keep everyone hungry and keep battling.”

The Panthers were led by Ryder James, a freshman, who was running his first high school race. The rookie barely missed an individual honor, finishing sixth with a three mile effort of 16 minutes, 25.8 seconds. Individual honors are given to the top five. James was less than three seconds away.

“I started off a little quick and I just focused on Elijah Hall from Rantoul,” said James. “I found my groove after 1.5 miles. It was great being out there with all the different athletes and teams. I wanted to run about 16:15 today, but I am pretty sure that I will be able to do that at the Cowchip. It was tough to work my way through the group at times.”

Nik Schnabel also cracked the top 20 at the Saber Corn Classic, running a 17:12.5. Jordan Giese also broke 18:00, finishing in 17:30.4, which was good for 29th.

Jesse Barfield (55th, 18:23.4) and Trevor Morse (58th, 18:29.9) rounded out the scoring five for the Panthers. Alec St. Julien (61st, 18:35.1) and Erik Reck (67th, 18:59.1) were the sixth and seventh runners for the Panthers.

On the girls’ level, they did not have a team score, running only three females on the varsity level. Evie Ellis, a senior, took 18th in the three mile race, finishing in 21:10.8.

“I went into this race with fresh legs,” said Ellis. “Mentally, it is tough to run three laps, but I love that is so flat. I am really excited to see what I can do and what the team can do. I am hoping to run under 19 minutes before my career is over. I would also like to get our course record, which is 19:45. After I get that, I just want to steadily improve on that time.”

Gracie Smith and Alyssa Hofer also ran in the varsity girls’ race, finishing 69th and 73rd, respectively. Smith finished in 24:56.3, while Hofer finished in 25:08.7.

Mahomet-Seymour won the girls team title with 31 points.

“Evie looked very smooth today,” said Franckey. “Gracie and Alyssa were about 90 seconds faster than they were on this course last year. I liked what I saw in the junior varsity race. We have some freshmen and sophomores that are vying for some varsity spots.”