CHAMPAIGN -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School softball team won 21-5.

The Panthers scored nine points in the first inning and six in the second and third innings each.

Losa Suaava hit 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored while Morgan Uden went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Bailey Luebchow hit 1-for-2 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Jordyn Goss went 1-for-1 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Araya Stack was the winning pitcher for PBL. She also hit 1-3 with two RBIs and a double.

PBL 21, St. Matthew 5

PBL 966 -- 21 11 3

STM 104 -- 5 1 7

PBL pitching -- Stack, Luebchow (3), Stack (3).

PBL hitting -- Averi Garrett 1-2, R, RBI, BB, SB. Morgan Uden 2-4, 2 R, 3 RBIs. Araya Stack 1-3, 2 RBIs, 2B. Losa Suaava 3-4, R, RBI. Emily Robidoux 1-2, 2 R, 2 BB. Brooke Kleinert 0-0, 2 R, 2 BB, SB. Bailey Bruns 0-2, R. Jordyn Goss 1-1, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB, SB. Bailey Luebchow 1-2, 2 R, 3 RBIs, BB. Kamryn Suhl 0-0, R, BB, HBP. Mackenzie Swan 0-0, R, BB. Kendyl Enghausen 0-1, 3 R. Karlee Welp 1-1, 2 R, BB, HBP.