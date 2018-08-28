PBL volleyball defeats GCMS 25-11, 25-11

PAXTON -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School volleyball team won 25-11, 25-11 over Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in its home opener on Tuesday.

“It was a good home opener," PBL head coach Lindsay Stalowy said. "GCMS has a couple of tough hitters, which I was glad to face seeing as we're going to play Watseka in here on Thursday, and they're going to be tough all the way around.”

Although the win improved PBL's record to 5-1, Stalowy and the Panthers know the schedule does not get any easier.

After hosting Watseka on Thursday, the Panthers will welcome last year's 2A state champion, St. Thomas More, to Paxton on Tuesday, Sept. 4.

After a road match against 3A school Prairie Central on Monday, Sept. 10, PBL will host St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday, Sept. 11 before traveling to face Cissna Park on Thursday, Sept. 13, and Tri-Valley -- last year's 2A El Paso-Gridley Regional champion -- on Monday, Sept. 17.

“Our schedule's about to get pretty intense over these next three weeks," Stalowy said. "We have a lot of tough games coming up, so we're going to take that 5-1 momentum and, hopefully, run with it.”

Meanwhile, GCMS is still looking for its first win, as the loss to PBL decreased the Falcons' record to 0-3.

“We're going to continue practicing and trying to get better. We just have to step up and make big plays," GCMS head coach Taylor Rubarts said. “Getting a win under their belt would be great so they can start to build some confidence for themselves. They can win. Their skills and fundamentals are there. They just have to keep working so they can pull out a win.”

The Panthers led 6-4 in the first game before going on an 8-0 run, including three aces by Katelyn Crabb.

After a kill by GCMS's Lindsey Heinz, PBL scored three more points. The two teams traded sideouts to make the score 19-8 before three straight points by the Panthers increased their lead to 22-8.

Three straight points scored by the Falcons followed, including a block by Claire Retherford. From there, PBL scored three more points to clinch the win.

After GCMS scored the first point of game two, PBL tallied the next 11 points to take an 11-1 lead.

Lexi Johnson -- who finished the game with four kills along with four aces -- recorded three aces during the 11-point run while Jasmine Miles recorded a kill and Abbie Schmidt and Addison Oyer each had a block.

“Our goal was to stay tough at all points of the match. It didn't matter if we were up or down (or at) game point or first point – our goal was to come at them tough, whether it was on serving or hitting," Stalowy said. "Our goal was to try to get them to stay out of a system, and I do think the servers did a really good job of hitting their zones tonight.”

“That's something we're going to continuing to work on," Rubarts added. "They just have to start getting confident in the fact that they can do serve-receive and do it well. Until that mental shift happens, we're just going to have to keep working.”

Miles recorded another kill and Schmidt tallied an ace to end a 3-0 run by GCMS and increase PBL's lead to 13-4. Aubree Bruns and Brooke Walder each had a kill and Makayla Klann had an ace to help increase the Panthers' advantage from 14-7 to 18-7.

Johnson had two kills to help make the score 22-9.

Along with Johnson, Oyer also had four kills as PBL had six players with at least one kill. Jasmine Miles and Aubree Bruns added three and two kills, respectively, while Oyer had two blocks, Makayla Klann had seven digs, Bruns had six digs and Schmidt had three digs and 12 assists.

“We came away with the win. It was a good, all-around team win for us. It's always nice when you can get a true team victory with just about everybody on the court," Stalowy said. "I know the girls get happy when I make subs because they want to see their teammates get in there and do well, and they want it to be a team effort. I was pleased with tonight's effort.”

Meanwhile, Madison Eberle had 12 digs to lead GCMS.

“She's done a phenomenal job for us," Rubarts said. "That's definitely a bright spot that we continue seeing each game that she's back there. As long as we can get the rest to click, it'll be great.”

“I was pleased with (Jessica Freehill's) performance," Stalowy added. "She takes a good, hard approach, and they have some height on their side. They were getting some touches on the blocks. It was a good challenge.”

PBL def. GCMS 25-11, 25-11

At Paxton

For GCMS (0-3), digs: Madison Eberle 12.

For PBL (5-1), kills: Addison Oyer 4, Lexi Johnson 4, Jasmine Miles 3, Aubree Bruns 2, Abbie Schmidt, Jade Miles; aces: Johnson 4, Katelyn Crabb 2, Bruns, Schmidt; blocks: Oyer 2; digs: Makayla Klann 7, Bruns 6, Schmidt 3, Oyer 2, Johnson 2, Jolee Hastings 2, Crabb, Maria Lemenager, Miles; assists: Schmidt 12.