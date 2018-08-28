Week 2 football predictions from the so-called experts

Bloomington Central Catholic (0-1) at Prairie Central (1-0), 7 p.m.

Chillicothe Illinois Valley Central (1-0) at Monticello (1-0), 7 p.m.

Rantoul (0-1) at St. Joseph-Ogden (1-0), 7 p.m.

St. Thomas More (0-1) at Olympia (0-1), 7 p.m.

Unity (0-1) at Pontiac (1-0), 7 p.m.

Arcola (1-0) at Tuscola (1-0), 7 p.m.

PBL (0-1) at Georgetown-Ridge Farm (1-0), 7 p.m.

Villa Grove/H (0-1) at Arthur-Lovington-A-H (0-1), 7 p.m.

Tremont (0-1) at Fisher (1-0), 7 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1-0) at Eureka (1-0), 7 p.m.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (8-2)

Prairie Central

Monticello

SJ-O

STM

Pontiac

Tuscola

G-RF

ALAH

Fisher

GCMS

Impressive that Dwight Colvin rushed for more than 100 yards in SJ-O’s win at St. Thomas More. Even more impressive that Adam Frerichs had 138 rushing yards in same game. Spartans top Rantoul to stay unbeaten this week.

Zack Carpenter, Rantoul Press (7-3)

BCC

Monticello

SJ-O

STM

Pontiac

Tuscola

PBL

ALAH

Fisher

GCMS

Things started turning around for Rantoul during a competitive first half against SJ-O last year. Let’s see if the Eagles can finish the job this time around.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (8-2)

Prairie Central

Monticello

SJ-O

STM

Pontiac

Tuscola

PBL

VG/H

Fisher

GCMS

Tuscola and Arcola put up a combined 99 points in a pair of Week 1 blowouts. The return of the ‘Cola Wars shouldn’t disappoint if there’s that kind of offensive firepower this week.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (5-5)

BCC

Monticello

SJ-O

STM

Unity

Tuscola

PBL

ALAH

Fisher

GCMS

St. Thomas More needs to pick up a big road win before hosting Monticello in Week 3.

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (9-1)

BCC

Monticello

SJ-O

STM

Pontiac

Tuscola

PBL

ALAH

Fisher

GCMS

GCMS keeps its winning streak — which is now 15, including its 14-0 campaign last year — going with a win in its HOIC Large debut against Eureka. PBL, meanwhile, gets on the winning track with a road win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (8-2)

BCC

Monticello

SJ-O

STM

Pontiac

Tuscola

PBL

VG/H

Fisher

GCMS

PBL is going to rebound in a big way after a tough loss at home to get the first win of the season.