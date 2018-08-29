Fisher/GCMS's Alex Minion (10) shoots and scores to put the Bunnies up 1-0 early in the first half of Wednesday's match against St. Anne.

ST. ANNE -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 4-0 over St. Anne on Wednesday.

The Bunnies (7-0) scored three goals in the first half before tallying one more in the second half.

Graham Voelker, Caleb Bleich, Alex Minion and Brodie Doman each scored a goal while Bleich also had two assists. Fisher/GCMS had 10 shots on goal, including three each from Bleich and Tyler Ricks, while St. Anne had seven shots on goal.

Ethan Kasper had three keeper saves while picking up his seventh shutout of the season.

Fisher/GCMS 4, St. Anne 0

F/G 3 1 -- 4

STA 0 0 -- 0

Goals -- Fisher/GCMS (Graham Voelker, Caleb Bleich, Alex Minion, Brodie Doman).

Assists -- Fisher/GCMS (Caleb Bleich).

Shots on goal -- Fisher/GCMS 10 (Caleb Bleich 3, Tyler Ricks 3, Anthony Nash, Graham Voelker, Alex Minion, Brodie Doman). St. Anne 7 (Raul Guererro 4, Martin Cintora 2, Jose Pizano).

Keeper saves -- Fisher/GCMS (Ethan Kasper 3). St. Anne (Adrian Chagoya 8).