At Saybrook. Connor Birky's 36 led all golfers as Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley knocked off LeRoy and Ridgeview 174-201-240 at the Indian Springs Golf Course. Matt Hunt fired a 45 and Bryce Boundy scored a 46 for GCMS (9-0). Dan Chastain and Nick Lehr both fired a 49 for the Panthers. Allan Kindred led the Mustangs with a 43.