Home » Sports » Prep Sports » Tennis

GCMS tennis loses 8-1 to Champaign Centennial

Thu, 08/30/2018 - 1:07pm | The Ford County Record
CHAMPAIGN -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 8-1 Wednesday to Champaign Centennial.
 
Alayna Miller/Summer Roesch, the Falcons' No. 3 doubles team, defeated Aastha Patel/Amy Paul 6-2, 6-2.
 
"This was the first time Alayna and Summer have played doubles together, so it was great to see them come out with a solid win," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said.
 
Katie Quinley won 8-6 in exhibition singles play.
 
"Even though we weren't able to win the matches, I was pleased to see many of the girls were able to win some games against a very talented team," Petersen said. "They  continue to learn new strategies and are getting stronger each time they play."
  • Printer-friendly version
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google
  • Yahoo
  • StumbleUpon
  • Reddit
  • Digg
  • del.icio.us
Categories (3):Prep Sports, Tennis, Sports

Comments

Comments for this post are inactive.