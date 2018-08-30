GCMS tennis loses 8-1 to Champaign Centennial

CHAMPAIGN -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley tennis team lost 8-1 Wednesday to Champaign Centennial.

Alayna Miller/Summer Roesch, the Falcons' No. 3 doubles team, defeated Aastha Patel/Amy Paul 6-2, 6-2.

"This was the first time Alayna and Summer have played doubles together, so it was great to see them come out with a solid win," GCMS head coach Cindy Petersen said.

Katie Quinley won 8-6 in exhibition singles play.

"Even though we weren't able to win the matches, I was pleased to see many of the girls were able to win some games against a very talented team," Petersen said. "They continue to learn new strategies and are getting stronger each time they play."