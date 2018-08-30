PBL volleyball wins 25-20, 28-26 over Watseka in SVC opener

Members of the PBL volleyball team celebrate after scoring a point during Thursday’s varsity match against Watseka.

PAXTON -- Underclassmen and upperclassmen have each played their role in helping Paxton-Buckley-Loda start its 2018 season with a 6-1 record.

“Our upperclassmen are leading the way for underclassmen, and our underclassmen continue to push the upperclassmen, so it's a nice mix," PBL head coach Lindsay Stalowy said.

The Panthers' group of underclassmen includes freshman Addison Oyer, who helped PBL gain its sixth win of the season via 25-20, 28-26 score Thursday over Watseka on Thursday by recording a team-high 10 kills along with four digs.

Oyer also helped last year's PBL eighth-grade voleyball team reach the IESA Class 3A state tournament.

“It's scary, but it's very enjoyable and exciting. It's way different," Oyer said about her transition to high school volleyball. "I had no idea who anybody was on the high school team, and now we're best friends. I'm used to it now.”

The Panthers have five seniors on their team as well, including Aubree Bruns, who added five kills, seven digs and one assist.

After sophomore Brooke Walder -- who had four kills, one dig while fellow sophomores Makayla Klann and Jasmine Miles added 20 digs and four kills, respectively -- recorded a kill to tie game two of Thursday's match at 26-26, Bruns tallied another kill to give PBL the lead for good a 27-26. A Watseka hitting error resulted in the Panthers' 28th, and match-clinching, point.

“We all treat each other as if we're the same age," Bruns said. "We all hang out constantly. We have team dinners before home games, and we all just get along as one big family.”

Bruns recorded a kill that cut PBL's deficit to 3-2 early in game one and Oyer had two kills that made the score 6-5 and 8-7, respectively. Miles recorded another kill to cut the Panthers' deficit to 10-9.

From there, however, Watseka (4-2, 0-1 Sangamon Valley Conference) scored the next three points to increase their lead to 13-9. The Warriors would eventually made the score 16-12 before the Panthers rallied back with a 9-0 run, including a kill by senior Lexi Johnson -- who finished the match with two kills and three digs -- that gave them the lead at 21-16.

It would not be the first time that PBL had to bounce back from a deficit during Thursday's match.

“We definitely have some resilience. I think the girls have some heart," Stalowy said. "I think they're in it. They want to win. They're competitors. I'm really pleased that they didn't give up on the ball, and they played together as a team.”

Kills by Oyer increased PBL's lead form 22-20 to 24-20 before another kill by Walder clinched game one for PBL.

Walde also recorded a kill to tie game two at 1-1 before Watseka claimed the lead at 5-2. The Panthers reclaimed the lead at 6-5, with a Johnson kill resulting in PBL's sixth point.

A Bruns kill tied the game at 7-7 before Watseka reclaimed the lead at 10-7. Kills by Bruns and Oyer cut PBL's deficit to 10-9 before an ace by Johnson tied the game at 11-11.

After the Warriors sided out to take a 12-11 lead, PBL sided out to tie the game at 12-12. An Oyer kill gave PBL a 13-12 lead via a volley that included diving digs by Walder and Johnson.

“There were a couple of scrappy plays in there that I was really impressed with. I think it was multiple players on the floor who were making the diving plays," Stalowy said. "I'm going to have fun reviewing that one on film. It's going to be fun to watch.”

A block by Walder extended PBL's lead to 14-12 before Watseka scored three straight points to reclaim the lead at 15-14. Miles tallied a game-tying kill before senior Katelyn Crabb -- who had one dig along with one ace -- recorded an ace to give the Panthers a 16-16 advantage.

Another point by PBL was followed by a a 5-2 run by Watseka that gave the Warriors a 20-19 lead before junior Abbie Schmidt -- who had 22 assists, two kills and three digs while fellow junior Jolee Hastings had four digs -- tipped the ball over the net to tie the game at 20-20.

Watseka scored three of the next four points to take a 23-21 lead before kills by Oyer and Miles tied the game at 23-23 and another kill by Oyer gave the Panthers a 24-23 lead.

“I like those (close games)," Oyer said. "Those are the best ones.”

Watseka scored the next two points before the two teams traded sideouts to make the score 26-25 in favor of Watseka, leading up to PBL's match-clinching three-point run.

“I think it was a team effort all the way around, defensively and offensively," Stalowy said. "It looked good to me.”

The teamwork went beyond the players on the court, Bruns said.

“It's all teamwork. The girls on the bench and the guys in the stands really helped us pull that one off," Bruns said. "I just want to say thank you to everybody in the stands tonight. They really helped us pull out that win.”

The Panthers' conference-opening win comes with some good timing as they head into a rough early-September stretch that includes a home match against last year's IHSA Class 2A state champion, St. Thomas More, on Tuesday.

“It was a huge win, especially heading into September," Stalowy said. "Our schedule gets very tough, so to start it off on the right foot with a win tonight, I'm really pleased.”

“It's a very good start, and for PBL, this is one year where we're definitely going to fight," Bruns added.

The Panthers, who are seeking their first SVC regular-season crown since 2012, will face the defending conference champions -- Cissna Park -- on Monday, Sept. 17.

“It's been a couple of years since we've gotten the SVC title. It's always a goal of ours, and right now, this team is looking very promising to achieving that goal," Stalowy said.

PBL def. Watseka 25-20, 28-26

At Paxton

For Watseka (4-2, 0-1), kills: Mallory Drake 4; digs: Drake 10.

For PBL (6-1, 1-0), kills: Addison Oyer 10, Aubree Bruns 5, Jasmine Miles 4, Brooke Walder 4, Abbie Schmidt 2, Lexi Johnson 2; aces: Katelyn Crabb; digs: Makayla Klann 20, Bruns 7, Oyer 4, Jolee Hastings 4, Johnson 3, Schmidt 3, Walder, Crabb; assists: Schmidt 22, Bruns.