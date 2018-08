At Fairbury. Josh Kilcullen shot a 37 to take co-medalist honors and lead Prairie Central past Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at Indian Creek Golf & Country Club. Connor Birky also shot 37 for the Falcons, who dropped their first match of the season.

At Indian Creek

Prairie Central 159, GCMS 175

TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS

1. Kilcullen (PC) 37; 1. Birky (GCMS) 37; 3. Nowak (PC) 40; 3. Vaughan (PC) 40; 5. Drach (PC) 42.