PBL football defeats Georgetown-Ridge Farm 26-8

GEORGETOWN — Paxton-Buckley-Loda scored 19 consecutive points in the second half en route to a 26-8 victory over Georgetown-Ridge Farm.

A 5-yard touchdown by Kyle Poll erased an 8-7 deficit for PBL (1-1) with 9:24 left in the third quarter before quarterback Gunner Belt connected

with Keyn Humes for a 20-yard score with 3:37 remaining in the third quarter and with Poll for a 32-yard touchdown with 9:21 left in the fourth quarter.

"My hat's off to our kids," PBL head coach Jeff Graham said. "We said at halftime that this is what is called a football game, and we came out in the second half and responded and played hard, physical football, and came out on top."

Landen Noggle scored on a 7-yard run and coverted on a scamper on the ensuing two-point conversion to give G-RF (1-1) an 8-0 lead with 1:07 left in the first quarter.

From there, the Panthers' defense produced a shutout.

"The defense kept plugging along and doing a good job," Graham said.

The Panthers answered with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Belt to Mason Ecker with 8:50 left in the second quarter. It was the first of Belt's three touchdown passes in his debut as a starter.

"Gunner played a good game," Graham said. "He threw the ball well."

A couple of second-quarter drives were stalled in the red zone with Buffaloes interceptions by Garrett Latoz and Devin Lappin.

"In the first half, we had some penalties and put the ball on the ground, but we really cleaned that up in the second half," Graham said.

PBL 26, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 8

PBL 0 7 13 6 -- 26

G-RF 8 0 0 0 -- 8

Scoring summary

G -- Noggle 7 run (Noggle run)

P -- Ecker 10 pass from Belt (Humes kick)

P -- Poll 5 run (Humes kick)

P -- Humes 20 pass from Belt (pass failed)

P -- Poll 32 pass from Belt (pass failed)